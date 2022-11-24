Proton (XPR) Trading Down 8.8% This Week

Proton (XPR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One Proton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $27.16 million and $1.51 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Proton Profile

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,935,940,301 coins and its circulating supply is 13,873,151,198 coins. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

