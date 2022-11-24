Population Health Investment (NASDAQ:PHIC) Shares Up 0.1%

Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 8,029 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 30,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Population Health Investment Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94.

Institutional Trading of Population Health Investment

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Population Health Investment by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Population Health Investment by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in Population Health Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Population Health Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of Population Health Investment by 49.0% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Population Health Investment Company Profile

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

