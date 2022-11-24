Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Trading Up 39.3%

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY – Get Rating) shares traded up 39.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $2.02. 11,445 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 91,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Polymetal International Stock Up 39.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

