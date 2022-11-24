Polymesh Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $74.69 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 24th. Over the last seven days, Polymesh has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Polymesh has a total market cap of $74.69 million and $3.14 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymesh token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 522,161,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 522,161,894.521625 with 403,259,917 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.14928298 USD and is down -7.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $6,726,843.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

