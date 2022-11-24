Polygon Hits Market Capitalization of $7.45 Billion (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. Polygon has a total market capitalization of $7.45 billion and $444.66 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polygon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00005150 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Polygon has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002527 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.82 or 0.08566787 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.95 or 0.00483090 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000363 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,905.42 or 0.29639569 BTC.
About Polygon
Polygon’s launch date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology.
Buying and Selling Polygon
