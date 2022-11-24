Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) by 403.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,300 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,136,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 157,391 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 79,702 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 221,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 66,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PEBO traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $29.39. 54,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,435. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $830.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

PEBO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Hovde Group cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $45,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,403.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

