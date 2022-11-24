Polaris Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 84,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.96. 220,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,697. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $82.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.42 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.