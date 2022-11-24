POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Chairman Purchases $165,618.00 in Stock

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) Chairman Allan C. Silber bought 27,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,246,208 shares in the company, valued at $25,477,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
POINT Biopharma Global Stock Performance
PNT stock opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $713.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $10.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNT. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.
Institutional Trading of POINT Biopharma Global
POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
Featured Stories
