POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Chairman Purchases $165,618.00 in Stock

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) Chairman Allan C. Silber bought 27,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,246,208 shares in the company, valued at $25,477,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Performance

PNT stock opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $713.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $10.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNT. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Institutional Trading of POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,152,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,560,000 after purchasing an additional 16,099 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,590,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,211,000 after buying an additional 2,222,222 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,903,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,875,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,957,000 after acquiring an additional 426,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 89.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,692,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,391 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

