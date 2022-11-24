Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $98.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

