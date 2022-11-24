Pharmacielo (OTCMKTS:PHCEF) Shares Up 3.3%

Pharmacielo Ltd (OTCMKTS:PHCEF – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 13,773 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 64,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Pharmacielo Trading Down 8.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33.

Pharmacielo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PharmaCielo Ltd., through its subsidiary, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS., cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products in Colombia and internationally. It provides cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol-focused cannabis oil extracts for channel distributors, including pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies.

