Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $28.99 on Monday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $163.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.51.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 18.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

