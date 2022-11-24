Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Holdings Decreased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,087 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.06% of Penumbra worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Penumbra by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,777,000 after purchasing an additional 46,196 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Penumbra by 13.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 972,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,117,000 after purchasing an additional 113,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Penumbra by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,099,000 after purchasing an additional 29,126 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 7.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 665,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,910,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 474,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,450,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $1,015,986.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,721,234.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,924 shares of company stock worth $1,620,945. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Penumbra from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Penumbra from $163.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.45.

Shares of PEN opened at $196.22 on Thursday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.86 and a 12-month high of $290.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.29 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.78.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $213.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.41 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

