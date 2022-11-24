Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) CEO Mark S. Ordan Sells 22,166 Shares

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 22,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $342,464.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,665.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Up 1.5 %

MD traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.81. 229,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,835. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $28.02. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Institutional Trading of Pediatrix Medical Group

About Pediatrix Medical Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

