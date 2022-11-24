Pax Dollar Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006063 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $950.17 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001290 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000638 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002056 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00012510 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000145 BTC.
Pax Dollar Token Profile
Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
