Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Stephen Andrew Cohen Sells 139,580 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $1,000,788.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stephen Andrew Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $578,267.25.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $7.37 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 19.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 41.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

