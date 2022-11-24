Osmosis (OSMO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12.59 Million

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 23rd. In the last seven days, Osmosis has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00006156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $290.75 million and approximately $12.59 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis’ launch date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,464,369 coins. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

