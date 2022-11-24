Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Up 2.7 %

ONVO stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.04. Organovo has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Organovo stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Organovo as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

