Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,143,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,912 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $31,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,539,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,657,000 after buying an additional 133,504 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,232,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,328,000 after buying an additional 308,744 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 65.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,676,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,440,000 after buying an additional 1,055,722 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 44.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,246,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,153,000 after buying an additional 694,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 8.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,200,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,840,000 after buying an additional 167,399 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPCH opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.38 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OPCH. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

In other Option Care Health news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $61,638.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,094.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

