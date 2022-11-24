Oppenheimer Weighs in on Super Group Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SGHC)

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Super Group in a report released on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Super Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Super Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Super Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Super Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Institutional Trading of Super Group

SGHC opened at $3.62 on Thursday. Super Group has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group in the second quarter worth $120,000. Phraction Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Group during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Super Group during the second quarter valued at $3,213,000. Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new position in Super Group during the first quarter valued at $753,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Super Group during the first quarter valued at $719,000. 2.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Group Company Profile

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

