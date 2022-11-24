Oppenheimer Boosts Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target to $165.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.60.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $148.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $150.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $477,638.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $477,638.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $1,435,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 219.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 30,853 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

