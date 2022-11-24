Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.19-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $946.00 million-$951.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $938.61 million. Oportun Financial also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.24-$0.30 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OPRT. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Oportun Financial to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.92.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $6.01 on Thursday. Oportun Financial has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.89 million. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 113.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 36.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 44.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

