Onex (ONEX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Onex (TSE: ONEX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/14/2022 – Onex had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$103.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Onex had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$75.00 to C$80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Onex had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Onex had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$95.00.

10/24/2022 – Onex had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$80.00 to C$75.00.

10/24/2022 – Onex had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$99.00.

Onex Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ONEX traded up C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$70.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,868. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$67.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$67.95. The stock has a market cap of C$5.79 billion and a PE ratio of 5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Onex Co. has a 12-month low of C$61.33 and a 12-month high of C$101.61.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.