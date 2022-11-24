Olivier Marie Sells 1,117 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) CAO Olivier Marie sold 1,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $13,471.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,217.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Olivier Marie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, Olivier Marie sold 218 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $2,855.80.

On Monday, September 19th, Olivier Marie sold 1,011 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $15,367.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $39.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Upwork in the first quarter worth $251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Upwork by 43.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 30,247 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $684,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 210.2% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 497,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 337,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

