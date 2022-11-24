Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Rating) shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 56.50 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 55.90 ($0.66). 420,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 418,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50 ($0.63).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Old Mutual from GBX 83 ($0.98) to GBX 63 ($0.74) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Old Mutual Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 50.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 55.36.

Old Mutual Cuts Dividend

Old Mutual Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Old Mutual’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 775.11%.

(Get Rating)

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments.

Featured Stories

