Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYMX opened at $0.32 on Monday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nymox Pharmaceutical

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NYMX. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

