nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Director Randall J. Hogan Sells 97,388 Shares

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $3,810,792.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,976.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

nVent Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

NVT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.06. 514,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,568. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.30. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $40.41.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $745.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.50 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,079,000 after acquiring an additional 302,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,885,000 after acquiring an additional 454,668 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,456,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,883,000 after acquiring an additional 202,990 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,395,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,430,000 after buying an additional 2,876,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in nVent Electric by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,800,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,966,000 after buying an additional 152,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Further Reading

