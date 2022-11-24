NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells C$293,356.25 in Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 21,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.75, for a total transaction of C$293,356.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,090 shares in the company, valued at C$1,073,737.50.
Ross Lloyd Andreachuk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 21st, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 35,899 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$466,687.00.
- On Thursday, November 10th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 28,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$375,200.00.
NuVista Energy Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of TSE:NVA traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.51. 17,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,491. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$5.83 and a 12 month high of C$14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About NuVista Energy
NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Read More
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.