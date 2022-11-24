NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells C$293,356.25 in Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 21,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.75, for a total transaction of C$293,356.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,090 shares in the company, valued at C$1,073,737.50.

Ross Lloyd Andreachuk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

On Monday, November 21st, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 35,899 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$466,687.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 28,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$375,200.00.

NuVista Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:NVA traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.51. 17,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,491. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$5.83 and a 12 month high of C$14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About NuVista Energy

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cormark boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.52.

(Get Rating)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.