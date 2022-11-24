NULS (NULS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.25 Million

NULS (NULS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NULS has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $18.10 million and $1.25 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.70 or 0.08575265 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.77 or 0.00482509 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,894.26 or 0.29603901 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s launch date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 121,186,960 coins and its circulating supply is 100,011,674 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.