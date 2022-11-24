Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to Issue $1.73 Quarterly Dividend

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.73 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.

Northrop Grumman has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Northrop Grumman has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northrop Grumman to earn $22.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $522.34 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $345.91 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The company has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $505.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.