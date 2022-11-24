Northern 2 VCT PLC (LON:NTV) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

Northern 2 VCT PLC (LON:NTV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Northern 2 VCT’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Northern 2 VCT Stock Performance

Shares of LON NTV traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 55.50 ($0.66). The stock had a trading volume of 8,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,310. The stock has a market cap of £104.21 million and a PE ratio of 5,800.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 59.16. Northern 2 VCT has a one year low of GBX 55.50 ($0.66) and a one year high of GBX 68 ($0.80).

About Northern 2 VCT

Northern 2 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. It prefer to invest in growth capital investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, buyout, mature, and early stage investments. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments.

