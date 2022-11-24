Northern 2 VCT PLC (LON:NTV) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

Northern 2 VCT PLC (LON:NTV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Northern 2 VCT’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Northern 2 VCT Stock Performance
Shares of LON NTV traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 55.50 ($0.66). The stock had a trading volume of 8,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,310. The stock has a market cap of £104.21 million and a PE ratio of 5,800.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 59.16. Northern 2 VCT has a one year low of GBX 55.50 ($0.66) and a one year high of GBX 68 ($0.80).
About Northern 2 VCT
Featured Stories
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for Northern 2 VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern 2 VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.