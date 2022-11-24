Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.66-$1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Nomad Foods Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.73.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NOMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomad Foods
Nomad Foods Company Profile
Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
