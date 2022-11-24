Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.96.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. China Renaissance cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.30 to $12.30 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.74. NIO has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $42.51.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 32.66% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NIO will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 9.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 96,731,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,001,000 after buying an additional 7,980,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,586,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,552,000 after buying an additional 549,990 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,370,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,108,000 after buying an additional 1,113,194 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 229.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,768,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,941,000 after buying an additional 12,367,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NIO by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,120,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,527,000 after buying an additional 371,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

