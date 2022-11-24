Nikolaos A. Vlahos Sells 17,326 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 17,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $50,245.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,246,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of HNST stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $253.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $8.85.
HNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Honest from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honest from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Honest from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.
The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.
