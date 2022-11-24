Nikolaos A. Vlahos Sells 17,326 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 17,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $50,245.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,246,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HNST stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $253.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $8.85.

HNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Honest from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honest from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Honest from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Honest by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Honest by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 99,999 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Honest by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Honest by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

