New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

NYCB has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point reduced their price target on New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.46 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.48 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $51,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 106.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

