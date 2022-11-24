NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Major Shareholder Accelmed Partners Ii L.P. Purchases 327,893 Shares

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) major shareholder Accelmed Partners Ii L.P. acquired 327,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $491,839.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,370,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NPCE stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.55. 7,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,600. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $12.52. The company has a market cap of $38.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.04. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 106.63% and a negative return on equity of 80.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NeuroPace from $5.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 58.6% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 485,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 179,397 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at $446,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in NeuroPace by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 83,877 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data; and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

