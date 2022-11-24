Neometals (OTCMKTS:RDRUY) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Shares of Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RDRUY – Get Rating) rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 7.39 and last traded at 7.39. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.90.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Neometals in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Neometals Ltd explores for mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project, which recovers cobalt and other materials from spent and scrap lithium batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide through processing of steelmaking by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

