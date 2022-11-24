Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Rating Increased to Outperform at William Blair

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Neogen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Neogen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Neogen Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.77. Neogen has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 0.72.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Neogen
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.
About Neogen
Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.
