Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Nemaura Medical in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.16). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nemaura Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nemaura Medical’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Nemaura Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NMRD opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Nemaura Medical has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nemaura Medical

About Nemaura Medical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nemaura Medical stock. Tiger Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Nemaura Medical Inc. ( NASDAQ:NMRD Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000. Nemaura Medical makes up 0.3% of Tiger Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tiger Management L.L.C. owned approximately 1.56% of Nemaura Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs.

Further Reading

