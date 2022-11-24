Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Nemaura Medical in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.16). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nemaura Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nemaura Medical’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.
Shares of NMRD opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Nemaura Medical has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29.
Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs.
