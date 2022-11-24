Neblio (NEBL) Market Capitalization Tops $31.50 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.60 or 0.00009680 BTC on popular exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $31.50 million and $5.16 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neblio has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,671,495 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

