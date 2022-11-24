NEAR Protocol 1-Day Volume Reaches $153.29 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.68 or 0.00010011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.39 billion and approximately $153.29 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00079412 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00059732 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023647 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000283 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 829,662,332 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 829,662,332 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.6368208 USD and is up 4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 200 active market(s) with $161,024,581.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

