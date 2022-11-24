Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 9,474 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,474 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 2,516.3% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 85,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 82,307 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 170,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 206,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 95,606 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 214,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,346,000 after acquiring an additional 25,293 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on BOOT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Boot Barn to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boot Barn Price Performance

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,948.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.35. 430,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,702. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $131.02. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.23.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $351.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Profile

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

