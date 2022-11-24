Navellier & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Amerant Bancorp worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,319,000 after buying an additional 14,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,199,000 after buying an additional 22,562 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after buying an additional 65,122 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after buying an additional 84,101 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 37,390 shares during the period. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut Amerant Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Amerant Bancorp Price Performance

AMTB stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.64. 20,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,855. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.06. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $85.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.43 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 26.80%. Research analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 1.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amerant Bancorp news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 49,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $1,457,277.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 586,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,343,468.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 29,500 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $887,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 718,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,600,092.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 49,249 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $1,457,277.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 586,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,343,468.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,764 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,648. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.