Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys 101 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,876,000 after acquiring an additional 178,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 543,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,642,000 after acquiring an additional 126,708 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.92. 575,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,737. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $185.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

