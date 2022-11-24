Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires 13,648 Shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,648 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of DLH worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of DLH during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DLH during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DLH by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DLH during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DLH by 72,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DLH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

DLHC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.70. 6,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.41. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

