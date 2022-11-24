Navcoin Price Hits $0.0454 on Top Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Navcoin has a market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $123.53 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00125799 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00232387 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005974 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00052033 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00059273 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,913,796 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.