Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Natuzzi Stock Performance

NYSE:NTZ opened at $5.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60. Natuzzi has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.06 million, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.73.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $124.55 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi

About Natuzzi

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the first quarter valued at $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

