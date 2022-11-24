Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Natuzzi Stock Performance
NYSE:NTZ opened at $5.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60. Natuzzi has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.06 million, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.73.
Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $124.55 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi
About Natuzzi
Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natuzzi (NTZ)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.