Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Natural Alternatives International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NAII opened at $7.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.78. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.
Institutional Trading of Natural Alternatives International
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Alternatives International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.99% of Natural Alternatives International worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
