Nano Labs (NYSEARCA:NA) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Nano Labs Ltd (NYSEARCA:NA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 46,545 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 234,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Nano Labs Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90.

Get Nano Labs alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nano Labs stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Labs Ltd (NYSEARCA:NA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Nano Labs Company Profile

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. It also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.