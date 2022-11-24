Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance

NBRV stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $66.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 425,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

