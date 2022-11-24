MySale Group (LON:MYSL) Shares Down 11.1%

MySale Group plc (LON:MYSL – Get Rating) shares fell 11.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.02). 645,072 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,582,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

MySale Group Stock Down 11.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.02. The company has a market cap of £20.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

MySale Group Company Profile

MySale Group plc operates as an online retailer with online flash sales and retail websites in Australia, New Zealand, and South-East Asia. The company operates online shopping outlets, which offers consumer products, such as ladies, men's, and children's fashion clothing, as well as accessories, beauty products, and homeware items.

